MASQ (MASQ) Trading Up 15.2% This Week

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. MASQ has a total market cap of $4.14 million and $145,006.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MASQ coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000377 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MASQ has traded 15.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MASQ alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001949 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.56 or 0.00065391 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $78.44 or 0.00152834 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $111.29 or 0.00216841 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,912.07 or 0.07622355 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51,405.92 or 1.00160420 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003126 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $493.91 or 0.00962339 BTC.

About MASQ

MASQ launched on November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,400,705 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

Buying and Selling MASQ

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MASQ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MASQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MASQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MASQ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.