MAX Exchange Token (MAX) Price Hits $0.41 on Major Exchanges

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. Over the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. One MAX Exchange Token coin can now be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00000790 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MAX Exchange Token has a market cap of $740,153.42 and approximately $95,284.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51,539.88 or 0.99993900 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00048401 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $509.93 or 0.00989323 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.13 or 0.00493039 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00008177 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.50 or 0.00336621 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00005222 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.28 or 0.00076208 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00005485 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Profile

MAX Exchange Token is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 309,951,620 coins and its circulating supply is 1,818,551 coins. The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com . MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling MAX Exchange Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAX Exchange Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MAX Exchange Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

