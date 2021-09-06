Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Shares Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) by 9.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Maxar Technologies were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 57,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 31,013 shares during the last quarter. Sicart Associates LLC purchased a new position in Maxar Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $384,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 45,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 6,042 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Maxar Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Maxar Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,446,000.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Maxar Technologies from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays started coverage on Maxar Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity cut Maxar Technologies to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Maxar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maxar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

Shares of MAXR stock opened at $32.05 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.37. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.05 and a 1-year high of $58.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -3,205.00 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.44. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 0.34%. The firm had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.94 earnings per share. Maxar Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.07%.

In other news, EVP Leon Anthony Frazier sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Walter S. Scott bought 1,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.89 per share, with a total value of $51,799.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Maxar Technologies Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

