McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 70,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,595 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $13,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in McKesson by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,576,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,161,000 after purchasing an additional 64,900 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 40,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,991,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

In other McKesson news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.85, for a total value of $38,184.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,898.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 14,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.03, for a total transaction of $2,927,489.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,419 shares in the company, valued at $2,927,489.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,534 shares of company stock worth $3,351,751. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MCK traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $206.28. 508,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,083,308. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $141.32 and a 12-month high of $210.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $197.70 and a 200 day moving average of $192.69. The firm has a market cap of $31.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.47. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 216.39%. The firm had revenue of $62.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 20.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.13.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

