mdf commerce (OTCMKTS:MECVF) Price Target Cut to C$15.00 by Analysts at Desjardins

mdf commerce (OTCMKTS:MECVF) had its target price trimmed by Desjardins from C$19.00 to C$15.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of MECVF opened at $6.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.03. mdf commerce has a fifty-two week low of $6.04 and a fifty-two week high of $6.37.
About mdf commerce
Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for mdf commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for mdf commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.