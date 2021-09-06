mdf commerce (OTCMKTS:MECVF) Price Target Cut to C$15.00 by Analysts at Desjardins

mdf commerce (OTCMKTS:MECVF) had its target price trimmed by Desjardins from C$19.00 to C$15.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of MECVF opened at $6.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.03. mdf commerce has a fifty-two week low of $6.04 and a fifty-two week high of $6.37.

About mdf commerce

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include e-commerce, strategic sourcing, supply chain collaboration, and emarketplaces.

