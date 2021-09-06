Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $4.24 Million Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 542 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $4,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMT. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 116.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $314.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.00.

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $302.01 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $282.67 and a 200-day moving average of $256.87. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $197.50 and a 1-year high of $302.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. The company has a market cap of $137.46 billion, a PE ratio of 60.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.24.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. Research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total value of $2,245,558.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,187,962.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total transaction of $27,287.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,856.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,346 shares of company stock valued at $2,330,105. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

