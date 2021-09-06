Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases 16,416 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 171.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,981 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,416 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $2,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRMB. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 8,661,217 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $707,640,000 after buying an additional 405,333 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,258,393 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $430,294,000 after buying an additional 2,448,144 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,861,205 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $397,792,000 after buying an additional 2,048,753 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,541,210 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $352,384,000 after buying an additional 1,445,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,745,011 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $291,324,000 after buying an additional 336,835 shares during the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRMB stock opened at $94.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.28. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.78 and a 52 week high of $96.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.64 and its 200 day moving average is $80.74. The firm has a market cap of $23.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.52.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.12. Trimble had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $945.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Trimble news, VP Bryn Fosburgh sold 56,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.60, for a total transaction of $4,979,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 47,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total transaction of $4,175,492.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,941,058.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 215,750 shares of company stock worth $19,089,348 in the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

