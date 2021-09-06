Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases 9,093 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 334.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,812 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 9,093 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $3,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Autodesk by 8.9% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 403 shares of the software company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Autodesk by 3.5% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 999 shares of the software company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 2.6% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the software company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Autodesk by 1.1% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,432 shares of the software company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 1.5% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the software company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 85.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 23,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.44, for a total value of $7,556,996.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target (down from $370.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $330.11.

ADSK stock opened at $288.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $215.83 and a one year high of $344.39. The stock has a market cap of $63.48 billion, a PE ratio of 48.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $312.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $292.22.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 69.10%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

