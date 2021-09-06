Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 32,009 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 77.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,009 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Cummins by 1.6% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Cummins by 58.4% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 2.7% in the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 2.3% in the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its stake in Cummins by 0.7% in the second quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cummins stock opened at $238.57 on Monday. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.70 and a fifty-two week high of $277.09. The stock has a market cap of $34.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. Cummins had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 16.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

CMI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cummins from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.68.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

