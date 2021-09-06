Melrose Industries’ (MLSPF) Overweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Melrose Industries (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Friday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Melrose Industries in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Melrose Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get Melrose Industries alerts:

Shares of Melrose Industries stock opened at $2.65 on Friday. Melrose Industries has a 52 week low of $1.37 and a 52 week high of $2.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.61.

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Melrose Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melrose Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.