MEMBERS Trust Co Has $949,000 Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

MEMBERS Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 276 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. MEMBERS Trust Co’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the second quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,460 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,864,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.9% during the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,264,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Partners LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 16.8% during the second quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,104,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth about $1,225,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 554 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 57.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,463 shares of company stock valued at $14,784,642 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,904.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,152.47.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,478.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 60.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,871.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3,461.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,319.57.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. The firm had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.