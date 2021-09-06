MenaPay (MPAY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.12 Million

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 6th. Over the last seven days, MenaPay has traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. One MenaPay coin can currently be bought for $0.0084 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. MenaPay has a total market cap of $1.12 million and $544.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MenaPay alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.47 or 0.00065459 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003141 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00017255 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 31.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.31 or 0.00156293 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001898 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.62 or 0.00046747 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $403.60 or 0.00766364 BTC.

About MenaPay

MenaPay (MPAY) is a coin. MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,138,176 coins. The official website for MenaPay is www.menapay.io . MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio and its Facebook page is accessible here . MenaPay’s official message board is medium.com/menapay . The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MenaPay has been designed to comply with Islamic finance requirements. The MenaPay Platform does not use or give interest, and proves this via witnesses thanks to the blockchain technology. The MenaPay Platform shares the revenue of the platform with the MenaPay Token Holders in accordance with Islamic finance approach. As a result of this structure, MenaPay is expected to help the digital transformation of the region. “

Buying and Selling MenaPay

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MenaPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MenaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MenaPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MenaPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.