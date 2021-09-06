Metal (MTL) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $230.05 Million

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One Metal coin can currently be purchased for about $4.07 or 0.00007712 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Metal has traded up 49.8% against the dollar. Metal has a total market capitalization of $266.88 million and $230.05 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Metal alerts:

Solana (SOL) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.35 or 0.00328550 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.84 or 0.00066026 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003160 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00017649 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $81.56 or 0.00154575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001897 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.86 or 0.00047124 BTC.

Metal Profile

Metal (MTL) is a PoPP coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 coins and its circulating supply is 65,588,845 coins. The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com . The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay . Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal Pay is a blockchain-based payment processing platform, which intends to introduce cryptocurrency to the mass-market level by combining participation incentives with a clean, user-friendly interface. Utilizing Proof-of-Processed-Payments to identify users, rewarding them for converting legacy fiat currency into cryptocurrency, acting as a bridge to the cryptocurrency world. Metal's system uses provable payments attached to verified identities to distribute currency. Anyone can participate to earn METAL as a reward for converting fiat to cryptocurrency. The Metal project aims to provide all of the financial services small to medium-sized businesses (SMB) might need. The MTL token is the native currency within the Metal system and it's distributed through a Proof of Processed Payments (PoPP) in which users earn MTL for sending money or making purchases. “

Metal Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.