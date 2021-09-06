Metaverse ETP Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $315,093.00 (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 6th. Over the last week, Metaverse ETP has traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000477 BTC on major exchanges. Metaverse ETP has a total market capitalization of $19.87 million and approximately $315,093.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,940.63 or 0.07470636 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.27 or 0.00138911 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Metaverse ETP

Metaverse ETP (CRYPTO:ETP) is a coin. It launched on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 80,932,378 coins and its circulating supply is 78,932,281 coins. The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

Metaverse ETP Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metaverse ETP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metaverse ETP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

