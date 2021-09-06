MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) Trading Up 61.8% Over Last 7 Days

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded 11% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. One MintMe.com Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MintMe.com Coin has traded 61.8% higher against the US dollar. MintMe.com Coin has a market capitalization of $575,571.04 and $559.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MintMe.com Coin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51,667.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,915.28 or 0.07577878 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $225.81 or 0.00437053 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $749.50 or 0.01450621 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.99 or 0.00139336 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $315.97 or 0.00611547 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $311.57 or 0.00603028 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $193.47 or 0.00374446 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00005787 BTC.

About MintMe.com Coin

MintMe.com Coin (CRYPTO:MINTME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. The official website for MintMe.com Coin is www.mintme.com/coin . MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject . MintMe.com Coin’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

MintMe.com Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MintMe.com Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MintMe.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MintMe.com Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MintMe.com Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.