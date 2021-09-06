Mirror Protocol Market Capitalization Hits $322.01 Million (MIR)

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 6th. One Mirror Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.14 or 0.00007983 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Mirror Protocol has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. Mirror Protocol has a total market capitalization of $322.01 million and approximately $39.79 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001928 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.01 or 0.00065546 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $78.96 or 0.00152178 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.97 or 0.00208096 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,812.63 or 0.07348193 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003161 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,895.86 or 1.00020492 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $496.48 or 0.00956881 BTC.

Mirror Protocol Coin Profile

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 coins. Mirror Protocol’s official website is eth.mirror.finance . Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 . The official message board for Mirror Protocol is mirror-protocol.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

