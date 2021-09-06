Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 12,321 Shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 9.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 139,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,321 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in VEREIT were worth $6,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in VEREIT in the second quarter worth approximately $951,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in VEREIT in the second quarter worth approximately $1,514,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in VEREIT by 11.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 933,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,894,000 after purchasing an additional 94,277 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in VEREIT by 15.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 19,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in VEREIT in the second quarter worth approximately $239,000. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Get VEREIT alerts:

Shares of VER stock opened at $50.63 on Monday. VEREIT, Inc. has a one year low of $30.05 and a one year high of $50.97. The company has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.63, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 5.54.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.47). VEREIT had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 22.20%. Equities research analysts expect that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.462 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.49%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VER shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of VEREIT from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Capital One Financial cut shares of VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of VEREIT in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of VEREIT in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.86.

VEREIT Profile

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER).

Receive News & Ratings for VEREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.