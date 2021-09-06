Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ASML were worth $5,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ASML. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of ASML by 620.0% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of ASML by 1,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 18.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on ASML from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $704.50.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $858.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.24 billion, a PE ratio of 62.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $756.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $672.76. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $343.25 and a 12 month high of $862.98.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 28.82%. ASML’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

