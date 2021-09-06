Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 44,602 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 15.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 339,722 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,602 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $6,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 1,538.3% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $19.71 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $23.81. The company has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.51.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 15.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.62%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.29 price objective for the company. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.04.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

