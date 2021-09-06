Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 6,322 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,322 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $5,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,383,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,046,000 after purchasing an additional 7,954 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after purchasing an additional 4,618 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $5,188,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,598,429.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.19, for a total value of $2,999,082.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMN stock opened at $112.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of 48.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.50. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $74.84 and a 1-year high of $130.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.81 and a 200 day moving average of $115.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 3.43%. Eastman Chemical’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.88%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EMN. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $109.44 target price (down from $119.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.54.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

