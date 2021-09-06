Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,667 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 4,817 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $6,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KKR. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1,789.9% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 89,676 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,312,000 after acquiring an additional 84,931 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,546,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth about $708,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 117,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,976,000 after acquiring an additional 3,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth about $594,000. 76.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KKR opened at $64.44 on Monday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $32.72 and a one year high of $67.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $37.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.13.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 54.36% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $739.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 32.58%.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 11,073,245 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $368,185,396.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.33.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

