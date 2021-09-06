MONK Price Down 18.8% Over Last 7 Days (MONK)

MONK (CURRENCY:MONK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. MONK has a total market cap of $699,085.49 and $564.00 worth of MONK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MONK has traded down 18.8% against the dollar. One MONK coin can now be bought for about $0.0539 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MONK alerts:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 33.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000028 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002170 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000020 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 30% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000344 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00009183 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000668 BTC.

MONK Coin Profile

MONK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MONK’s total supply is 12,963,755 coins. MONK’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

MONK Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MONK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MONK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MONK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MONK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MONK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.