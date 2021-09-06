Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) Shares Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,797 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MNR. FMR LLC raised its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 132,971,100.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,526,000 after buying an additional 1,329,711 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 108,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 47,800 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

MNR opened at $19.00 on Monday. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $19.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 19.73 and a quick ratio of 19.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.65.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 54.23%. Equities analysts anticipate that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s payout ratio is currently 92.31%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank cut Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Compass Point upgraded Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.88 to $21.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monmouth Real Estate Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.93.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of real estate. It invests in single tenant, industrial buildings leased to investment-grade tenants on long-term net leases. The company was founded by Eugene W. Landy in 1968 and is headquartered in Holmdel, NJ.

