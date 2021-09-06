Morgan Stanley Boosts PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target to $134.00

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $124.00 to $134.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the textile maker’s stock.

PVH has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on PVH from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays raised their price target on PVH from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. OTR Global began coverage on shares of PVH in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They set a positive rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PVH from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, raised their target price on shares of PVH from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PVH currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $118.58.

NYSE:PVH opened at $115.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. PVH has a fifty-two week low of $57.35 and a fifty-two week high of $121.94. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 138.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.12.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $1.52. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. PVH had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PVH will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in PVH by 2.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 268,751 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,915,000 after buying an additional 7,079 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PVH during the second quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of PVH by 2,934.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 163,879 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,631,000 after purchasing an additional 158,479 shares during the period. Snow Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of PVH by 2.2% during the second quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 106,821 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of PVH by 107.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,045 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 16,092 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

