Morgan Stanley Decreases Position in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) by 67.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,734 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.16% of Cambium Networks worth $1,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $1,790,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $2,647,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $1,048,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cambium Networks by 278.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 145,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,820,000 after acquiring an additional 107,369 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Cambium Networks alerts:

NASDAQ:CMBM opened at $36.50 on Monday. Cambium Networks Co. has a 52 week low of $12.40 and a 52 week high of $66.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $967.58 million, a PE ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.63.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 63.79% and a net margin of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $92.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cambium Networks Co. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Graaf Raymond De sold 574 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total value of $27,333.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,343,598.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cambium Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Cambium Networks from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet lowered Cambium Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Vertical Research lowered Cambium Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$76.00 price objective on shares of Cambium Networks in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cambium Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.44.

Cambium Networks Company Profile

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

Read More: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM).

Receive News & Ratings for Cambium Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambium Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.