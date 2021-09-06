Morgan Stanley Decreases Stake in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) by 47.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 57,998 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.26% of ScanSource worth $1,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in ScanSource by 3.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of ScanSource by 3,772.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of ScanSource by 3.6% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ScanSource by 0.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 185,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,542,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of ScanSource by 1.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,655,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SCSC opened at $37.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.63. ScanSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.25 and a fifty-two week high of $37.66. The company has a market cap of $957.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.90 and a beta of 1.56.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.39. ScanSource had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.34%. The firm had revenue of $852.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

SCSC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northcoast Research upgraded ScanSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded ScanSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on ScanSource from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

In other ScanSource news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 7,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $273,317.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,410,708.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 2,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total value of $100,853.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

ScanSource Profile

ScanSource, Inc engages in the development and provision of technology products and services. It operates through the Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security; and Worldwide Communications and Services segments. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security segment offers enterprise mobile computing, cyber security, automatic identification and data capture, point-of-sale, electronic physical security, and three-dimensional printing technologies.

