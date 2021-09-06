Morgan Stanley Grows Stock Holdings in Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) by 26.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,263,707 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262,026 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.40% of Geron worth $1,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Geron by 741.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Geron by 268.5% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 13,212 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Geron during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Geron by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 8,651 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Geron during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 40.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Geron in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Geron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

NASDAQ:GERN opened at $1.44 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.47. The company has a market cap of $461.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Geron Co. has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $2.36.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Geron had a negative net margin of 25,083.58% and a negative return on equity of 49.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Geron Co. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Geron Company Profile

Geron Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies. The firm develops therapeutic products for oncology. The company was founded by Michael D. West on November 28, 1990 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

