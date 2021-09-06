Morgan Stanley Has $2.11 Million Stake in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) by 205.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,961 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.11% of Harmony Biosciences worth $2,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,153,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,120,000 after purchasing an additional 59,334 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 136.9% during the 1st quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 646,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,366,000 after purchasing an additional 373,723 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 604,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,985,000 after purchasing an additional 91,295 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 298,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,860,000 after purchasing an additional 12,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 100,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 9,357 shares during the last quarter. 47.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

In related news, insider Jeffrey M. Dayno sold 9,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $300,589.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $469,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,159 shares of company stock worth $847,476. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HRMY opened at $36.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion and a PE ratio of 157.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 5.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.70. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.09 and a fifty-two week high of $52.74.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 66.92% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $73.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.85 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Harmony Biosciences Profile

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

