Morgan Stanley Lowers Holdings in Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN)

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 441,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,204 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Falcon Minerals were worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 4.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 100,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 2.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 185,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 4,704 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 0.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 632,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after buying an additional 5,353 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 44.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 60.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 6,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FLMN opened at $4.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.05 million, a PE ratio of 74.18 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.69. Falcon Minerals Co. has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $5.39.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Falcon Minerals had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 1.40%. On average, equities analysts predict that Falcon Minerals Co. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This is a boost from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,200.00%.

FLMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Falcon Minerals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Falcon Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Falcon Minerals Company Profile

Falcon Minerals Corp. engages in the provision of oil and gas minerals. It also owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County, and Gonzales County Texas. The company was founded by Daniel C. Herz on June 13, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

