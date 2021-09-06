Morgan Stanley Raises Position in Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) by 34.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,458 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,690 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.15% of Olema Pharmaceuticals worth $2,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OLMA. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $96,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $199,000. American Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OLMA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

In related news, CEO Sean Bohen sold 871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $26,173.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Kinney Horn sold 5,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.72, for a total transaction of $156,059.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,258.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,747 shares of company stock worth $1,159,353. Company insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OLMA opened at $29.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion and a PE ratio of -8.60. Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $19.41 and a one year high of $60.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.42.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.04). Research analysts anticipate that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

