Morgan Stanley Sells 24,045 Shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) by 33.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,639 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 24,045 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.24% of Chuy’s worth $2,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chuy’s by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,455 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Chuy’s by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 36,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Chuy’s by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Chuy’s by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,512 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Chuy’s by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 791,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Chuy's alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on CHUY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Chuy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.63.

NASDAQ:CHUY opened at $31.52 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.46. The company has a market capitalization of $630.31 million, a PE ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 2.17. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.73 and a 1-year high of $49.99.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. Chuy’s had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 12.49%. As a group, analysts expect that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chuy’s

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

See Also: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.