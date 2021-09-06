Morgan Stanley Sells 9,164 Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,035 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 9,164 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.63% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II worth $1,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MQT. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at $396,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at $511,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 53,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,524 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 7,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MQT opened at $14.74 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.34. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.94 and a 1 year high of $15.17.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

