Morgan Stanley Trims Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Target Price to $81.00

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $81.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CHWY. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Chewy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $121.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Chewy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $96.76.

Shares of NYSE CHWY opened at $76.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.93. Chewy has a 52 week low of $51.25 and a 52 week high of $120.00. The stock has a market cap of $31.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,837.50, a PEG ratio of 43.61 and a beta of 0.09.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 0.13%. The business’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Chewy will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 13,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $1,037,428.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 135,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,164,993.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Kevin Symancyk sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total transaction of $3,932,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 274,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,600,442. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 281,289 shares of company stock worth $22,018,264. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHWY. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Chewy in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Chewy during the first quarter worth about $26,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Chewy during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Chewy by 1,276.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its stake in Chewy by 945.2% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

