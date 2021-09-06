Morgan Stanley Trims Holdings in Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ)

Morgan Stanley reduced its holdings in shares of Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,201 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.61% of Natuzzi worth $2,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NTZ. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Natuzzi during the first quarter worth $150,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Natuzzi during the first quarter worth $135,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Natuzzi during the first quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NTZ opened at $15.10 on Monday. Natuzzi S.p.A. has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $23.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.66 million, a PE ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 1.80.

Natuzzi SpA engages in the design, production and marketing of contemporary and traditional leather and fabric upholstered furniture. Its products include sofas, armchairs, home furniture, and home accessories. The company categorized into the following product lines: Natuzzi Brand and Softaly/Private Label.

