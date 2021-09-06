Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) to Issue $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th.

Movado Group has decreased its dividend by 100.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Movado Group has a dividend payout ratio of 87.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble.

Get Movado Group alerts:

Shares of Movado Group stock opened at $33.85 on Monday. Movado Group has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $38.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $780.01 million, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.47.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $173.87 million for the quarter. Movado Group had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 11.25%. As a group, analysts predict that Movado Group will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alan H. Howard sold 2,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $80,142.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan H. Howard sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total value of $169,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,545,725.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,441 shares of company stock worth $2,195,230. Insiders own 28.42% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Movado Group stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,102 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.71% of Movado Group worth $5,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. TheStreet upgraded Movado Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Movado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Movado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.