MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Shares Acquired by AMS Capital Ltda

AMS Capital Ltda lifted its stake in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) by 66.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the quarter. MP Materials comprises 2.6% of AMS Capital Ltda’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. AMS Capital Ltda owned approximately 0.29% of MP Materials worth $18,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MP. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,183,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in MP Materials by 59,499.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,107,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,092 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in MP Materials by 109.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 93,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,100 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in MP Materials by 487.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 847,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,455,000 after acquiring an additional 702,849 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MP Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,387,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MP traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.37. 1,195,816 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,225,782. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 156.23 and a beta of 4.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 13.80 and a quick ratio of 13.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.61. MP Materials Corp. has a one year low of $10.80 and a one year high of $51.77.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $73.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.60 million. Sell-side analysts expect that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 31,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $1,014,344.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 263,067 shares in the company, valued at $8,410,251.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew A. Mcknight sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $5,725,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MP. DA Davidson began coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MP Materials from $37.50 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MP Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.89.

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

