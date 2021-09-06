Mpac Group (LON:MPAC) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Mpac Group (LON:MPAC) in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.
Mpac Group stock traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 630 ($8.23). 55,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,095. The stock has a market cap of £127.08 million and a P/E ratio of 38.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.89, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.19. Mpac Group has a 52-week low of GBX 265 ($3.46) and a 52-week high of GBX 648.50 ($8.47). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 542.77 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 538.10.
Mpac Group Company Profile
