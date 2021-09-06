Mpac Group (LON:MPAC) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Mpac Group (LON:MPAC) in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Mpac Group stock traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 630 ($8.23). 55,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,095. The stock has a market cap of £127.08 million and a P/E ratio of 38.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.89, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.19. Mpac Group has a 52-week low of GBX 265 ($3.46) and a 52-week high of GBX 648.50 ($8.47). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 542.77 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 538.10.

Mpac Group Company Profile

Mpac Group plc provides packaging and automation solutions to healthcare, pharmaceutical, and food and beverage sector worldwide. It operates through Original Equipment and Service segments. The company designs, manufactures, and engineers packaging solutions, automation and secondary packaging equipment, end-of-line robotic with integrated testing solutions, at line instrumentation and turnkey solutions, and design and integration of packaging systems.

