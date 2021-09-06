Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,586 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $5,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fortinet by 102.2% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. 68.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.20, for a total value of $587,145.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,914. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.31, for a total value of $2,408,069.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,978.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,080 shares of company stock valued at $15,046,015 in the last ninety days. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Fortinet stock opened at $320.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $52.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.29, a PEG ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $281.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.64. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.75 and a 12 month high of $321.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.
Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $801.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Fortinet Profile
Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.
Featured Article: Equity Income
Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.