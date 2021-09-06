Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $6.07 Million Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $6,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in IQVIA by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in IQVIA by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 596 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management raised its position in IQVIA by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 1,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in IQVIA by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Michael B. Yongue grew its stake in IQVIA by 1.4% in the first quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 4,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IQV. KeyCorp raised their price target on IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on IQVIA from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on IQVIA from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus lifted their target price on IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on IQVIA from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.53.

IQVIA stock opened at $263.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.00 and a 52 week high of $265.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $250.68 and a 200-day moving average of $228.78.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.06. IQVIA had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. IQVIA’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

