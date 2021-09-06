Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 1,316 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,316 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $5,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MAN. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,305,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 19,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 4,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,553,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

Shares of MAN stock opened at $122.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.75. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.04 and a 52 week high of $125.07.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.11) EPS. Analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MAN shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ManpowerGroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.56.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN).

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.