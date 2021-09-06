Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 2,644 Shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,644 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of CareDx worth $5,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDNA. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in CareDx by 16,600.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in CareDx in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in CareDx by 13.8% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in CareDx by 58.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in CareDx in the first quarter valued at $140,000.

Get CareDx alerts:

Shares of CareDx stock opened at $75.35 on Monday. CareDx, Inc has a twelve month low of $29.86 and a twelve month high of $99.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -418.61 and a beta of 0.61.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. CareDx had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $74.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.02 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that CareDx, Inc will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other CareDx news, CMO Sasha King sold 12,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $1,119,274.35. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 47,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,312,649.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Reginald Seeto sold 658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $52,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,426 shares of company stock valued at $6,271,806 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CDNA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CareDx from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of CareDx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of CareDx in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CareDx in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CareDx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA).

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.