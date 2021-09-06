Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 2,982 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,982 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Houlihan Lokey worth $5,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 112.5% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Houlihan Lokey by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HLI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Houlihan Lokey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

In related news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $724,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $90.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.65. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.25 and a fifty-two week high of $91.47.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $372.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.84 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 20.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.23%.

Houlihan Lokey Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

