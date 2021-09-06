Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 3,575 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 2.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 176,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,575 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $5,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in OGE Energy by 592.5% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in OGE Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in OGE Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

OGE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho upgraded OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Bank of America upgraded OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays upgraded OGE Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

In related news, Director David E. Rainbolt acquired 5,000 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.80 per share, with a total value of $179,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OGE opened at $35.67 on Monday. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $36.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.63 and a 200-day moving average of $33.60.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $577.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

