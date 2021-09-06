Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 697 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,725 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 697 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $5,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BBY. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Best Buy by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,989,045 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,409,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,939 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,580,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 1st quarter worth about $35,779,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 1st quarter worth about $34,535,000. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 582.2% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 328,631 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $37,730,000 after purchasing an additional 280,457 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 4,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.37, for a total value of $537,195.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 7,855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.65, for a total transaction of $884,865.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,227 shares in the company, valued at $7,685,771.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,069 shares of company stock worth $5,456,544 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BBY has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.44.

NYSE:BBY opened at $114.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.52. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.93 and a 12 month high of $128.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.53.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.09. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 64.85%. The company had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

