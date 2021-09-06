Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 8,063 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,895 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,063 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Woodward were worth $6,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Woodward in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Woodward by 333.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Woodward in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Woodward in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Woodward in the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WWD opened at $119.93 on Monday. Woodward, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.34 and a 52 week high of $130.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.39 and a 200 day moving average of $120.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.23, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.73.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.23). Woodward had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $556.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.162 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Woodward’s payout ratio is 16.41%.

In other Woodward news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 8,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total value of $1,000,144.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,755.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David P. Hess bought 4,400 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $113.77 per share, with a total value of $500,588.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,588. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WWD. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Woodward in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Woodward from $151.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Woodward presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.67.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

