National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on NA. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$99.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$112.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$109.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$98.00 to C$102.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$105.39.

Shares of TSE:NA opened at C$98.18 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$95.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$90.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$33.14 billion and a PE ratio of 12.07. National Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$62.50 and a 52 week high of C$101.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 34.91%.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

