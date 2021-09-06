National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $143.48 Million

Brokerages forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) will post sales of $143.48 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $134.60 million to $151.40 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust reported sales of $109.47 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will report full-year sales of $545.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $524.70 million to $566.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $613.88 million, with estimates ranging from $565.79 million to $671.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for National Storage Affiliates Trust.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.05). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 16.73%.

NSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.50 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.78.

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $58.77 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.18. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.33 and a beta of 0.37. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a fifty-two week low of $31.82 and a fifty-two week high of $58.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,561,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $501,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,726 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,001,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 147.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 991,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,576,000 after purchasing an additional 590,610 shares during the last quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,574,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,819,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,976,000 after purchasing an additional 510,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.79% of the company’s stock.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

