National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $501.70 Million

Equities analysts expect that National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) will post sales of $501.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for National Vision’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $501.60 million and the highest is $501.80 million. National Vision reported sales of $485.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Vision will report full-year sales of $2.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover National Vision.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.29. National Vision had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $549.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.70 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EYE. Morgan Stanley cut shares of National Vision from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Vision from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet raised shares of National Vision from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of National Vision from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of National Vision from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

EYE traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.41. 359,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,892. National Vision has a 1 year low of $36.24 and a 1 year high of $60.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.01.

In other National Vision news, SVP Jared Brandman sold 20,000 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $1,070,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 800 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $44,008.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 381,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,962,990.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,167 shares of company stock worth $2,124,560 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of National Vision by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of National Vision by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Vision by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Vision by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Vision by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

