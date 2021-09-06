Navcoin Achieves Market Cap of $36.16 Million (NAV)

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 6th. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.51 or 0.00000981 BTC on exchanges. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $36.16 million and approximately $1.90 million worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Navcoin has traded up 4.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00005210 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00005491 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000438 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00005521 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00036421 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 34% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00020680 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 44.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 71,553,132 coins. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org . Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Buying and Selling Navcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

