Navellier & Associates Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

Navellier & Associates Inc increased its stake in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,671 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in Universal were worth $4,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Universal in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Universal in the first quarter worth $41,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal by 77.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal by 10.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal by 1,522.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UVV traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.95. 1,354 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,996. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 4.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.16. Universal Co. has a 52-week low of $38.82 and a 52-week high of $60.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%.

In related news, COO Airton L. Hentschke sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $454,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Candace C. Formacek sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.39, for a total transaction of $135,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Universal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

About Universal

Universal Corp. engages as a business-to-business agro-products supplier to consumer product manufacturers that sources and processes leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients. It operates its business through the following segments: Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. The Tobacco Operations segment activities involves in selecting, procuring, processing, packing, storing, shipping, and financing leaf tobacco for sale to, or for the account of, manufacturers of consumer tobacco products throughout the world.

